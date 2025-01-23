Support for Midwife Sandra Pera

Midwife Sandra Pera has been faithfully serving families in homebirth for 36 years in the upper peninsula of Michigan.

She has an immeasurable amount of priceless experience from having attended now over 1,000 births.

So many of us have been extremely blessed by her knowledge and care throughout our communities and don't know how our lives would look without her.

We are so thankful she has answered the call of midwifery on her life and continues to serve us as we bring new life into our homes in a beautiful, natural way.

Recently, Sandra has been facing extraordinary legal expenses as she navigates unjust accusations of malpractice.

In 2023 she was providing care for an expectant couple when, during labor, the baby's heart tones started dropping.

There was a quick transfer to the hospital where the baby was delivered.

Upon being born, resusitation was attempted by hospital personel, but there was a problem with it and the baby passed away.

During the family's grief they have lashed out relentlessly with litigation, damaging social media, billboard, and news broadcasting publicly.

Originally, the case was investigated and then appealed as Sandra was not found to be at fault.

Now the couple has built up a case with many other people and are filing a John Doe petition against Sandra.

A new judge in another county has agreed to do a charge and there will be a court hearing soon.

Let's pray that this case will get dismissed before there would need to be a trial and that it would not be able to be brought up again.

Also, if able, please consider helping with the financial burden this has been to Sandra. This would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you for your time and support!

Above all, thanks to our good, good God who promises to work all things out for good to those who love Him.

We are trusting Him in this!

*Sandra and her husband have asked that we don't share this Give Send Go link on social media, but rather via text or email.