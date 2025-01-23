Shai's Fight with AML

On December 2024, I began experiencing severe stomach and back pain. Concerned, my family decided it was time for a hospital checkup. When the results came back, the doctor was alarmed by my CBC results and strongly advised that I be admitted.





At first, I refused—I thought it was just a UTI and believed antibiotics would suffice. All I wanted was to rest and sleep, as the pain was exhausting. But the doctor was persistent, explaining that my condition needed immediate attention.





Unfortunately, the hospital had no available rooms, so we decided to transfer to another hospital





I was admitted to a ward due to financial constraints. The doctor confirmed that it was indeed a UTI, which gave me some relief. However, what caught us off guard was when he referred us to a hematologist.





It felt strange—why would I need to see a hematologist, someone who specializes in blood disorders, or even an oncologist? The situation left me with more questions than answers.





Fast forward, the hospital required me to undergo more CBC tests. Soon after, we were visited by the new doctor—the hematologist we were referred to. He explained that my white blood cell count was unusually high, while my red blood cell count was low due to anemia. I also had undergone blood transfusion because I was getting weak .





Then came the shocking news: the doctor suspected it could be leukemia. However, we had to wait for more tests and confirmation before we could be certain.





What made it even harder was that it was just three days before Christmas. The news left us devastated—we didn’t know how to process everything, let alone decide if we should even celebrate Christmas that year.





Finally, we were cleared for discharge under the doctor's orders. Since my brother earns so little, the hospital bill and the cost of the prescribed medicines were overwhelming. By the grace of God, my family came together to help with the expenses. With the assistance of the government and the Malasakit program, we were able to reduce the financial burden. We celebrated Christmas and New Year with heavy hearts, still anxious about the upcoming follow-up checkup.