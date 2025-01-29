Supporting Tricia Dodson

This campaign is for our colleague Tricia Dodson. Tricia is 51 years old and lives in Modesto, California. She is a Project Manager for Pacific Coast Wire and Cable.

She was recently diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, level 3. This is a very aggressive type of cancer. Tricia is embarking on a 20 week treatment program including chemotherapy and radiation.

She is a believer and is approaching this in a positive way. She had to go on immediate leave from the company to begin treatment. She is unable to work during this time causing her financial difficulties. The funds raised will help cover the out of pocket medical expenses she will incur during treatment. There are many associated costs with treatment that insurance does not cover.

Tricia is a mom of three and also a grandmother. She very much wants a healthy future with her family. She is strong but realistic to what she will face ahead. The medical challenges are enough to be concerned about and financial hardships add more to the stress of the situation.

Will you please help Tricia with a donation? She is so deserving to be the recipient of these campaign funds.







