Eddie & Rita

Dear Friends,

We are reaching out to let you know that we are kicking off a Give-Send-Go to help our dear friend Eddie and his wife Rita.

You may have heard, Rita has been battling cancer. Rita's battle began three and a half years ago. Their financial situation has taken a major hit since Rita lost her entire business. By becoming Rita's full time caregiver, Eddie had to completely alter his ability to earn a living.

Eddie and Rita are having to watch every dollar they spend. Life has hit them very hard, and Eddie questions if they will ever recover.

Eddie, always looking at the positive, is grateful that Rita is still with him.

We all love Eddie and Rita and anything we can do to help.. we are looking to provide them with a gift card for groceries or other expenses.

Thank you in advance for considering Eddie and Rita. And, please pray for them.