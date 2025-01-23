Time to Edify and Encourage Tony Zinn

Tony Zinn, our fearless leader, trusted advisor, and ever-present ally, needs our encouragement. Tony has been passing through a time of physical hardship related to Lyme Disease and other tick-borne co-infections. This has temporarily interrupted his usual and extraordinary roles of being husband, father, and manager. His fight and focus on wellness are essential as these diseases are multilayered, super complex, and not easily eradicated. Testing, physicians, and medications are often specialized and extremely costly, with most not being covered by traditional health insurance. In an effort to live out the command of 1 Thessalonians 5:11 "Therefore encourage one another and build up one another" let us gather around and raise up our dear friend Tony. He loves his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife, children, church, and community.

Together, we can uplift Tony, his wife Brittany, and their three young children. Please give to help unburden their financial cost while also praying to raise their spirits.

