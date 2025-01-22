Help Duffy and her Kids Rebuild a Stable Future

In January 2024 Duffy filed for divorce with the hope of a more stable future for her and her children. After being a stay-at-home mom for over ten years, Duffy returned to work last fall in education and has worked overtime to make a living for her and the children. Last fall she qualified for the Habitat for Humanity Home Ownership program, which will provide long-term stable housing for her family. Because of the requirements of the program, she is unable to take out additional loans to pay for the required legal fees for her upcoming trial on March 17. She is reaching out to ask for your help. Your donations, no matter the amount, will be helping Duffy rebuild a stable future and help her advocate for a more stable parenting time plan for the children in court. This year has brought incredible blessings and challenges. Will you help with the last leg of her journey? Your prayers and support would be greatly appreciated!