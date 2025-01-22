Supporting Be Free MN Youth

Be Free MN Youth

Be Free MN Youth is to provide a safe place at night once a month for Albert Lea and surrounding area at-risk youth to experience the presence of God through live worship music and inspiring messages. There will be free pizza and Boba for all who attend and the opportunity for youth to express what they are going through and receive prayer in a small group time. We have the love of God that compels us to help at-risk youth find transformation and purpose through a sustained relationship with Jesus Christ found in worship, reading the Bible and prayer.

Our hope is that many will prayerfully and financially support monthly this movement for the benefit of raising up the youth of our communities as the next generation of leaders to overcome challenges, exercise faith and lead with the conviction of the truth in their hearts.