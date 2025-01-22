Supporting Addelyn & The Sarcione Family

Addelyn Sarcione is a bright and active 7-year-old little girl who loves camping, tumbling and all things outdoors. Recently, she has been diagnosed with a challenging medical condition called Chiari 1 Malformation, which will require surgery in late January. She will be in the hospital for up to a week and then at home for recovery for 3+ weeks on restricted activity while she heals.

Her mother, Jenessa posted the following update on Facebook:

"Addelyn had her annual well child appointment in August where her PCP noticed a slight curve in her back that we'd never noticed before. He said it could indicate scoliosis but we shouldn't worry and will recheck in a year. I didn't feel comfortable with waiting. We finally got the scoliosis diagnosis in October via x-ray indicating a 12 degree S curve which is fairly mild, except that it's not super common for 7 year-olds. We met with a scoliosis specialist who referred her for an MRI as a precaution to make sure there was no underlying cause.

The MRI results did indeed come back with a potential cause. Not only does Addelyn have an extensive syrinx in her spinal cord from C2 to T10 (a fluid filled cyst), she has Chiari 1 Malformation at 10 mm. This is when the brain tissue extends into the spinal canal because it can't quite fit into her skull. Her CSF isn't able to flow appropriately. Her neurosurgeon believes that her Chiari has caused the syrinx and the pressure from her syrinx is causing the scoliosis.

Because of the size of her syrinx and the pressure it is putting on her spinal cord, her neurosurgeon strongly recommends Chiari decompression surgery, also known as a Suboccipital Craniectomy with a C1 Laminectomy.

Addelyn is scheduled to have surgery next week, January 30th. She will be in the hospital for a minimum of 2 to 3 days, then home recovering another 3+ weeks. She will be on restrictions for 8 weeks after surgery and unable to participate in contact sports ever again."

As one of Jenessa's homeschool mom friends and a parent myself, I can only imagine what their entire family is going through with this stressful challenge. I know that their family and friends will want to support Tony, Jenessa, Dustin, Sofia and Addy however they can. Any funds raised will cover their expenses while Addy's is in the hospital and for her extended recovery at home.

Let's pull together as a community to show Addy and her family that we're behind them!