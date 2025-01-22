Help Shalee

During the snow storm Shalee was driving home in her little Tracker when an over salted road made it impossible to stop the vehicle from going over a cliff and into a creek. Praise God she was mostly ok, but her only mode of transportation was taken from her. Since she lives alone in the country with her animals to take care of, it is devastating to her. Shalee has been through so much. I have watched her go through trauma after trauma with a sweet smile on her face and a never wavering faith in Jesus that has steadied and held her. A blessing here or there would help our sister get back on her feet!