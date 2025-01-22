Help Shalee

Campaign Image

 USD $10,000

 USD $115

Campaign created by Charity Haney

Campaign funds will be received by Shalee Flinders

During the snow storm Shalee was driving home in her little Tracker when an over salted road made it impossible to stop the vehicle from going over a cliff and into a creek. Praise God she was mostly ok, but her only mode of transportation was taken from her. Since she lives alone in the country with her animals to take care of, it is devastating to her. Shalee has been through so much. I have watched her go through trauma after trauma with a sweet smile on her face and a never wavering faith in Jesus that has steadied and held her. A blessing here or there would help our sister get back on her feet! 

Kaylee Wilson
$ 25.00 USD
55 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Dr Bree Bradley
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying over you today ! May your body heal quickly and you feel peace that passes understanding today !

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

May God bless you for being the faithful woman you are!

