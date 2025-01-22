Mongolia Mission Trip!

Most of you know that I am not one to ask for anything, but here I am!

Our amazing church has provided the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Mongolia! We will be visiting feeding centers, visiting missionaries, visiting deaf schools, and teaching kid's bible lessons. I am beyond excited and a little nervous (going far outside my comfort zone), but I cannot wait to spread God's love to the community of Mongolia and grow closer to Him in the process.

First and foremost, I am asking for prayers for a safe and successful trip! Secondly, if you find it on your heart to donate, I would be forever grateful for your generosity!











