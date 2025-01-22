Mongolia Mission Trip!

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $500
Most of you know that I am not one to ask for anything, but here I am!
Our amazing church has provided the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Mongolia! We will be visiting feeding centers, visiting missionaries, visiting deaf schools, and teaching kid's bible lessons. I am beyond excited and a little nervous (going far outside my comfort zone), but I cannot wait to spread God's love to the community of Mongolia and grow closer to Him in the process.
First and foremost, I am asking for prayers for a safe and successful trip! Secondly, if you find it on your heart to donate, I would be forever grateful for your generosity!
So proud of you for stepping in to serve!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.