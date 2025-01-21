I was pardoned by President Trump on January 20, 2025 and am returning home after a 14 month imprisonment for J6. This experience has been extremely challenging and I look forward to making up for lost time with my wife and 5 kids. We are rebuilding and many have asked what they can do to help. This fundraiser is for that. Thank you to all who have loved and supported us along the way, and God Bless America!

This was my J6 experience:

https://peasantsperspective.com/

My name is Taylor Johnatakis. I started a podcast called "The Peasant’s Perspective, New Commentary for the Common Man”. The premise of the podcast was that no matter what the government does, we peasants have to stay focused on our families, and in many cases, survive day to day. January 6th for me, was an opportunity to get “content” for experiential storytelling, to see a major moment in history, win or lose. I was NOT incited by Trump. Before I set foot on capitol grounds I knew Mike Pence had denied the challengers to the election. I did not know a “riot” or “property damage’ or a pipe bomb had been placed at the DNC and RNC headquarters. But, rather I thought the overwhelming voice of the people would be heard and noticed by the politicians on the inside. Because I don’t carry violence or hate in my heart, I simply wanted to be heard. After watching my town board up their windows for a 2020 BLM/Antifa march and nearby Seattle loose a city block and the east police precinct (nearly without consequence), I viewed the rules of engagement more liberally. I assumed the cops would tolerate rowdiness and would let us know when the “lines were crossed” to a civil disturbance. In Seattle I had seen things like pepper spray used to guide a crowd or protect a “police line”, and frankly I was misinformed and misguided in the foreign land that DC is. I chose to get rowdy, but not violent, at the time I felt it was a right born of necessity. I would have gladly accepted the $65 “Welcome to DC protest” tickets that I had seen people from Martin Luther King Jr to Laura Loomer receive. Sadly, no such ticket came, rather I was charged with 3 felonies and 5 misdemeanors. The DOJ dropped one misdemeanor charge the morning of trial and I was convicted on 7 charges...In the trial by jury, I asked the three police officers who testified if, “I hurt, harmed, threatened or injured them in any way?” their uniform answer was “no”, I then asked if they accepted my sincere and heartfelt apology in my role in the events of that day, to which they all said “yes”, one even saying “it’s water under the bridge”, and another saying “yeah, we are good”, with a smile on his face, another admitted we did not even interact. Ultimately I was convicted, no surprise there. The definition of a railroad is a track or course where the destination is determined. The J6 experience is a railroad….I accept that. Judge Lamberth told me, emphatically before trial, with emotion in his voice, ‘when you are done with this, you are going to jail’. He made good on his promise, remanding me one day before Thanksgiving to the DC gulag.