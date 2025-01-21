Supporting Carrie and Scott

My sister, Carrie, and her husband lost everything in a fire last Tuesday (1/13) night. Thankfully, they are safe, but they are now in the aftermath of everything, and it is a lot, even with insurance. As they look for a new place to live and other losses, please consider helping out in any way you can, if possible.

From Carrie and Scott:

Life can change in an instant. Our home, the place where we built a life together, was engulfed in fire and a total loss.





In the chaos, we escaped with only the clothes on our backs. We watched helplessly as our home went up in flames. The memories, the photos, the irreplaceable treasures – all vanished.





We are heartbroken and devastated. We are left with nothing but the clothes on our backs and the memories that can never be replaced. Amidst the chaos, Scott displayed incredible courage. Twice he risked his own life, braving the flames to ensure our beloved cats were safe.





His selfless act came at a devastating cost. Scott suffered severe 2nd and 3rd-degree burns to his face, forearms, hands, and fingers.





We are now facing an uncertain future. We need to replace essential belongings, and begin the long and arduous process of rebuilding our lives.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference.





Thank you for your compassion and support during this difficult time. Your kindness means the world to us."