Lola’s Cystotomy surgery

Lola is a rescue dog that came into Diggs4dogs with 4 other dogs from the same home. She is 5 years old and her entire life was about having puppies. She had a hernia and some skin problems. She also had some ugly fungus and urinary tract infections that were treated. She seemed like she was doing so well, until her pee was blood. Amazing this girl has been so happy despite her problems. Right now Lola has a huge bladder stone and needs it removed. The consult was $661.82 and the surgery is $2149.20

We really need the help financially in order to help Lola. We love Dr L in Oakhurst and trust his judgment. Please donate to help us get her scheduled for this surgery so she can move on with her life. She has an adopter in Logan, Utah and they are excited to have her as soon as possible!

Thank you- Linda