Danny Watson Memorial

My brother Danny suffered from an autoimmune disease. He was limited in the type of work he could do. Danny continued to work as long as he could but had no life insurance.

Our family has set up this page to help fund Danny’s memorial and burial expenses per his wishes. In lieu of flowers or cards, this page offers family and friends the opportunity to help carry out those wishes. Danny was loved dearly by his family and friends. My sisters and I appreciate any support you can offer.

God Bless,

Faith