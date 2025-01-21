Israel & the Body of Christ

Israel and the Body of Christ – Two Stories, One Destiny

A tale of two brothers



If there are two brothers whom theological destiny has bound together, they are Israel and the Body of Christ. These brothers, united by a common Father—a Holy Father— have experienced both ups and downs throughout history. They have loved and hated, quarreled and reconciled, fought and defended, recognized one another, and overlooked each other.

Almost 14 years ago, I went through a metamorphosis. I was born and raised on a socialist, communistic kibbutz in Northern Israel and went from being an atheistic, secular Jew to a Jewish believer in Christ. My life story—and especially the transformation within it—is as fascinating as any other testimony in the life of a believer.

Since my new rebirth in Jesus, I have felt a profound and urgent need to bridge the gap between these two brothers so that they can come to know each other better. That the blind may open his eyes spiritually and see the light. Then the one who does see, can look forward to and understand the Father’s eternal plan from beginning to end, not only for himself, but also for his brother.

I wanted to tell other Jews about Christ through the discipline of apologetics and of course share with them the Good News about their True Messiah. On the other hand, I wanted tell the Christians about the Jews and Israel through my miraculous personal experience as an Israeli Jew that once was lost and now is found.

So in order to achieve this goal, I have written two important and intriguing books – The Third Way – An Apologetic book that is aimed is to evangelize the lost –“To the Jew first and also the Greek,” (Romans 1:16). Three in One – A letter to the Church from my personal perspective and unique experience of living in Israel in total spiritual darkness—one of communism’s bitter fruits—and then subsequently emerging into the light, in every sense of the word.

I want to be able to spread these two very important books all around the U.S. and the rest of the world. I also want to get the chance to personally speak with you from both sides of the aisles. To share with both Jews and Christians as much as possible my story and my personal experience as a blessed soldier in this “good fight.”

For that I need your financial help and support to be able to take my first steps in what will hopefully be a very long, spiritual, and fruitful journey. Your money will go to help me contact publishers and edit my books to the American and International market. Your support will also help to make the books available digitally online, print them for distribution, travel and logistics costs to and in the U.S., marketing costs, Interviews and Podcasts, etc.. Thank you!!

Please go to my website – www.ravivbooks.com - for more information on me, my testimony and my books.