Prisoners Catholic Ministry

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $120
*For Catholic Faith formation
* purchasing of Catholic banners and ornaments go the chapel of each of the 6 yards.
* musical equipment for chorus
* to buy Rosaries, prayer cards and prayer pamphlets
* to provide new arrivals with hygiene kit ( soap, shampoo, deodorant,toothpaste, tooth brush, etc)
* to provide to the Catholic Faithful, with food for feast celebration as Passover, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Rosca de Reyes (3 wise king day ) etc.
* clothes ( dress out) when going home and need clothes. Etc
