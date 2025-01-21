Campaign Image

Prisoners Catholic Ministry

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Guillermo Tirado

Prisoners Catholic Ministry


*For Catholic Faith formation

* purchasing of Catholic banners and ornaments go the chapel of each of the 6 yards.

* musical equipment for chorus

* to buy Rosaries, prayer cards and prayer pamphlets

* to provide new arrivals with hygiene kit ( soap, shampoo, deodorant,toothpaste, tooth brush, etc)

* to provide to the Catholic Faithful, with food for feast celebration as Passover, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Rosca de Reyes (3 wise king day ) etc.

* clothes ( dress out) when going home and need clothes. Etc


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo