Rising from the Ashes After Pacific Palisades Fire

On Tuesday, January 07th, my world turned upside down. It started like any other day - I left for work early that morning from my home in Pacific Palisades. By midday, everything changed. We were suddenly under orders to evacuate due to a fast-moving fire.

After the fire started, we were not allowed to return to the house to retrieve any of our valuables - whether they held sentimental value, were important documents, or essential belongings - we lost everything in an instant.

Before I would process what was happening, the fire consumed everything. The house that held my family's memories and life's possessions burned to the ground. Nothing survived. Most of what I've spent my life buildings is now gone.

While I'm deeply grateful that my three kids and I are safe, the reality of this loss is overwhelming. We're doing our best to support one another through this incredibly difficult time, but it's not enough. The immediate aftermath has left us in need of help to get through these first couple of months - to secure basic necessities like clothing, daily essentials, temporary housing, and the resources needed to begin rebuilding our lives.

This has been an unimaginable turn of events and I wasn't ready for it. I'm humbly asking for your support to help my family get back on our feet. Your kindness, no matter how big or small, will make real difference in our journey to recover from this disaster.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering a donation. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us in this difficult time.