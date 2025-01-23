A New Chapter Learning to Breathe & Let God Lead

Hello, friends and supporters,



I know I haven't been online much since Thanksgiving, and some of you already know why but many do not.... My husband and I are getting a divorce. It's something I should have done years ago to save my kids from unnecessary trauma, but hindsight is always 2020.

That being said while I was staying at a friends house (someone) slashed my tire in my 2008 Escalade the night before I was to fly to Florida to my dad's house. That was $600 I couldn't afford but I managed. On my birthday, the 20th of January, my Escalade started having a "rod knock," so I had to find a reliable vehicle to fit my family of 5. To my delight there was a 2018 Lincoln Navigator that was recently traded in with only 60,000 miles on it. I was afraid to look at how much it was, but when I pulled the deal jacket and went to my sales manager he gave me a great price: $32,000!

With that being said, over the past 4 years my soon to be ex husband had maxed out my credit cards and didn't make payments on them. I didn't have access to a checking account during those years nor did I have my cards to even attempt to pay on them. Needless to say my credit score is about as tall as I am and I would need a cosignor to even attempt to get this financed.

My mom can't co-sign for me because she's in the process of buying a home and she has 2 vehicles herself.

My father (who is well to do and has a great credit score) thinks I'm a horrible person for divorcing someone who has abused me for far too long. He thinks it's "normal" and "okay" the things I have endured during the last 9 years of my marriage. Examples are: burning all of my undergarments, controlling my ability to do anything by not giving me access to the checking account, burning all my clothes, physical abuse like slapping me when I was on a live Stereo, ruining my friendships by borrowing money from MY friends and not paying them back, nightly berating me and when I wouldn't respond to him he'd wake up the kids for an audience, and so much more that I'm too embarrassed to even write out.

I know in the past many have asked how they can support me and I refused to take any type of donations.... But now I am humbly reaching out to you during one of the most challenging times in my life. If I don't have a reliable vehicle then I can't go to work my two jobs to support my four kids and myself.



I'm humbly asking for your help to gather enough for a down payment on a new, dependable vehicle. This would not only provide us with the transportation we desperately need but also offer some peace of mind during these tough times. Here's how your contributions would help:





**Reliable Transportation**: A new vehicle means I can get to work without the constant worry of breakdowns, ensuring I can provide for my family.

**Children's Needs**: From school to sports practices, to doctor's visits, a reliable car is crucial for my kids' daily lives.

**Financial Relief**: With a down payment, I can secure a more manageable vehicle loan, easing the financial strain.





Any amount you can donate would be greatly appreciated and would go directly towards a one-time down payment. Once I know the total out the door price that includes the tax title and licensing I will post it in an update on this campaign.





Thank you for considering supporting our journey towards stability and independence. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us.





Please share this campaign with anyone who might be willing to help. Together, we are unstoppable & can make a huge difference for one another.





**Pray Button** If you can't donate, your prayers are equally appreciated. Click the 'Pray' button to let us know you're supporting us in spirit.





Thank you for your continued love & support,

I appreciate you all; God Bless!

- Breanna Huizenga-Haspert

AKA The Unapologetic Christian