Feral Cat needs eye removal surgery

Hello! I am helping a sweet young lady by the name of Autumn. She has taken in a momma cat and her babies to nurse them all back to health. The boy kitten has an awful eye infection and although our amazing community helped once before, we need your help again.

The first time our community helped was to cover the cost of the vet bill to get momma cat spayed and get the litter on eye drops as they seem to have some sort of eye infection. The boy cat’s eye has not responded well to the eye drops and the vet says he will need to have his eye removed.

I am asking for the community and anyone else who can help, to please contribute so Ms. Autumn can take this sweet boy to have this procedure done. He is very protective of his eye which very well be due to it being painful.





Thank you all so much!!