Supporting the Atkins Family

David Atkins, brother in Christ, husband of Paisley and father of Charlotte and Ryan, was recently diagnosed with a brain cancer (glioblastoma). David underwent extensive brain surgery and is prayerfully working with his doctors to decide the next best steps in his treatment.

David is the provider for his family but since his surgery is unable to work. He is on unpaid medical leave until he recovers enough to return to work which puts the Atkins family in financial strain (this could take several months). They are continuing to trust in the Lord’s sovereignty and provisions during this time and covet your prayers.

How can you help?

-Please prayer for David as he heals, pray for peace and wisdom as important decisions are made. Pray that the Lord continues to comfort each member of the Atkins family.

-Take them a meal! A meal train was set up for the Atkins family, here’s a link to sign up:

https://mealtrain.com/779719

-Consider helping out the Atkins family with a financial gift. There have been additional expenses brought on from the medical treatments. The family still needs to pay all their normal expenses such as, mortgage, utilities, insurance, and basic groceries. We would love to meet this need for them so that we can help shoulder the burden as David works on recovery. Our hope is to raise a total of $15,000 which would cover their basic needs for the next four months.

God has been a constant source of strength and provision for the Atkin’s family, sustaining them in countless ways. The Atkins family continues to experience His presence, guiding them with grace and compassion, and reminding them that His love never falters, no matter the circumstances.