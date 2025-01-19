Supporting The Raba Family

Supporting Charity Raba After the Loss of Her Husband, Mike

We are heartbroken to share the unimaginable loss of Michael Raba. On Monday, January 13th, Mike was rushed to the emergency room after suddenly falling critically ill. Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team and the family’s unrelenting hope, Mike’s condition worsened. After three days of courageously fighting, he passed away on Thursday, January 16th.

Mike was a loving husband to Charity, a devoted father to three children and two stepchildren, and a proud grandfather to nine beautiful grandchildren. He was the cornerstone of his family, known for his warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for those he cared about.

Mike’s passing has left a void that cannot be filled. Charity and the family are now facing not only the emotional weight of this tragedy but also the unexpected financial burdens that come with it. As Charity navigates this difficult path, we are reaching out to those who knew and loved Mike, and to anyone moved by their story, to lend a hand.

Your donations will help Charity cover medical expenses, memorial services, and essential living costs as she adjusts to life without Mike. The funds raised will also provide some relief as she focuses on her family’s healing and honors Mike’s memory.

Mike was a man who loved deeply, gave freely, and brought joy to everyone around him. Through this campaign, we hope to reflect that same spirit of love and generosity. Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference and be a beautiful tribute to the life Mike lived.

Thank you for standing with Charity and her family during this challenging time.