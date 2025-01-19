Recovery for Elaina Luther & Tina Thornton

In the early morning of January 8, the Eaton Fire raged through Altadena, California, leaving untold destruction in its path. Elaina Luther and Tina Thornton had their homes on the historic Zorthian Ranch, which were all destroyed in the fire.

Elaina and Tina were gearing up to launch an extraordinary array of Community programs in the coming year to be held at this remarkable setting. At nearly 80% completion was a beautiful Healing Center and Community Gathering Space, a gem on the Zorthian Ranch.

Elaina and Tina are aligned and steadfast in their goal to help the Community to rebuild Zorthian Ranch. As they work to achieve this goal, they must also recover personally from so much lost. This campaign is created to help them do that.

While they land and recover, a space has also opened up for them to set up a little healing triage not too far from the ranch, where folks trapped in the smoke can start to receive breathing treatments and learn about other ways they can accelerate healing responses in their bodies to mitigate the dangerous chemicals to which they have been exposed in these recent days. Not only will monies raised assist Elaina and Tina in their personal recovery, these monies will allow them to continue their work in the Community with profound healing education.

Recreating newly from these ashes, Elaina and Tina's Spirits are strong and are firmly set to co-create with the Community, the most amazing outcome.

Please help if you are inspired and able to do so. And if you can share this campaign to help get the word out, it will be so appreciated.

Elaina and Tina are grateful for you all, and are sending so much Love!

Thank you!