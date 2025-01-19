



"Honor has not to be won; it must only not be lost"

Hello everyone, so by now, all of you and the whole world has heard about our friend Kitchenwaffen being arrested over a silly prank, and now the national and world news has taken this event and blown it out of proportion. Right now, we are asking all of you who can donate a few dollars for the Kitchenwaffen Rescue Fund. We are a family of honor, loyalty, and saying what the world knows to be true and are too scared to say. Kitchenwaffens arrest further proves how law enforcement the media has been weaponized against its own citizens. We do have video proof to back up our claims, and that is coming soon, but first, we need to help our friend get legal counsel. We have gotten word that the law entity that has him keeps him awake for 20 hours straight and wakes him up if he falls asleep. We really need your help on this one. We leave no brother or sister behind, and we need to honor and uphold our values in family and loyalty. This is the time to put up and prove ourselves. So please donate whatever you can so we can help get him legal representation and stop the mistreatment of our own. Thank you for your help and generosity, and it will not be forgotten.