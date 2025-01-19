Campaign Image

KitchenWaffen Rescue Fund

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $517

Campaign created by Kitler's Wiffen

Campaign funds will be received by Kikilia Kojin

Hello everyone, so by now, all of you and the whole world has heard about our friend Kitchenwaffen being arrested over a silly prank, and now the national and world news has taken this event and blown it out of proportion. Right now, we are asking all of you who can donate a few dollars for the Kitchenwaffen Rescue Fund. We are a family of honor, loyalty, and saying what the world knows to be true and are too scared to say. Kitchenwaffens arrest further proves how law enforcement the media has been weaponized against its own citizens. We do have video proof to back up our claims, and that is coming soon, but first, we need to help our friend get legal counsel. We have gotten word that the law entity that has him keeps him awake for 20 hours straight and wakes him up if he falls asleep. We really need your help on this one. We leave no brother or sister behind, and we need to honor and uphold our values in family and loyalty. This is the time to put up and prove ourselves. So please donate whatever you can so we can help get him legal representation and stop the mistreatment of our own. Thank you for your help and generosity, and it will not be forgotten. 

"Honor has not to be won; it must only not be lost"
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 114.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Hang in there Brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

Be strong in the faith and above all always seek the truth

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

RabbiForeskin
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Free Kitchenwaffen

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
4 hours ago

Here's to your new gold plated spatula, or to whatever it is that you need the shekels for. \0

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 hours ago

KitchenWaffen did nothing wrong.

Caust Committer
$ 15.00 USD
10 hours ago

Kitchen Waffen o/

