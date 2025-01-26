Supporting A Student Pilgrimage

I am a college student at Thomas More College of Liberal Arts! One of the many blessings this school has to offer to its students is a semester abroad in Rome. It has been a dream of mine to go to the Holy City and deepen my faith and knowledge! However, I cannot make this journey possible without your help! Any donation helps, whether it's money or prayers, and in return for your generosity I shall pray for you at daily mass in front of the saints! Please consider donating, for I cannot make this pilgrimage without your help! May God bless you and Holy Mary keep you!