Dale family j6 support

Josh was arrested October 25 2024 for the events at the US Capitol on Jan 6th 4 years ago, he was there peacefully and had no idea it would forever change his life for the worst, He was on pre trial release on an ankle Monitor fighting his case, but due too his probation officer giving him such a hard time he eventually just decided to plea guilty and he was sentenced to 4 months in prison one year supervised probation and also paying $1025 fine.

The results of this has been devastating for his family as he was the provider for his family. Josh had a very successful tile and lawn care business in Tennessee and also just bought his dream truck two weeks before they arrested him, which was unfortunately repossessed when he got arrested. He has lost everything including both his businesses now.

Josh is a father and a husband that has worked sun up to sun down to give his family a home. Josh and family will have to completely start their lives over from scratch as many other j6 families.

At this time his family has been financially and emotionally destroyed. Any help is desperately needed and appreciated to get him started in life again!





Thank you to all of those fighting this fight with us. This too shall pass!

May God bless you!