Help Lucille Recover from a Devastating Scam

Dear friends,

I am reaching out to ask for your support for my dear friend, Lucille Fagan, who is over 80 years old and recently fell victim to a cruel scam that wiped out $4,500 from her savings.







Lucille is a kind, faith-filled woman who lives in subsidized housing and relies on her limited savings to make ends meet. She was misled by individuals pretending to be from the Federal Fraud Department. Trusting their words, she unknowingly followed their instructions, only to realize too late that it was all a lie. This heartbreaking event has left her devastated emotionally and financially.





At her age, recovering from such a significant loss feels overwhelming, and she is unsure how to move forward. Despite her pain, Lucille remains a woman of strong faith, but this challenge has weighed heavily on her heart.

The funds we raise will go directly toward replenishing her savings and providing her with peace of mind. I know that many of us are facing financial challenges right now, but even $1 can help us reach our goal to restore her savings and remind her that God works through the kindness of others.



I’d also like to take this opportunity to share a gentle reminder for Seniors and their loved ones: scams like this are sadly on the rise, and they target the kind-hearted and trusting. If you have elderly loved ones, please take a moment to talk with them about these schemes and encourage them to double-check any unexpected calls, emails, or instructions before taking action. Together, we can help protect our loved ones from falling victim to these cruel acts.



If you are unable to give financially, I ask for your prayers for Lucille’s comfort, strength, and healing during this difficult time. Sharing this campaign with others would also mean the world to her.



Lucille has always shown love and care to others, and now it’s our chance to show her that she is not alone. With God’s help and your generosity, we can show Lucille that light can still shine through even the darkest of times.



“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” — Romans 8:28



Thank you from the depths of my heart,



Deborah Gramenz-Lambert