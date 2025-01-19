Campaign Image

Help the family of Loretta Cooper

After a sudden illness, 40+ year long member of the Depew community went home to be with Jesus Friday, January 17th 2025. Loretta Cooper was an amazing woman. She loved relentlessly and always found the silver lining in things. She will be greatly missed. Her family hasn’t had an easy couple of months. Less than a month ago her husband Mike was hospitalized with a bone infection that resulted in part of his foot being amputated. He is healing and doing well but because of this very little money has been coming in for several weeks. Still living in their home are three kids the couple adopted.  The family has no burial insurance. Let’s help this family give their wife/mom/grandma the proper funeral she deserves. Mike and Loretta have always been so helpful in one way or another to so many others. Let’s now come together and help this family out! 

Loretta’s funeral will be Wednesday January 22nd at 11am at the Depew Church of God. Viewing will be Monday January 20th from 5pm until 8pm and Tuesday January 21st from 10am until 8pm at the Michael’s Funeral Home in Bristow Oklahoma. She will be laid to rest at the Oakdale Cemetery in Depew. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made toward her burial. 

