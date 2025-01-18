Uganda Missions Trip

I have the honor and the privelage of going to Uganda this summer in partnership with One More Child. This incredible organization is dedicated to providing Christ-centered services to vulnerable children and struggling families. Your generous donations will help fund travel, supplies, and essential programs, ensuring we can make a meaningful impact in the communities we get to serve. During our 10 days there we'll get to serve 1000-1500 kids providing meals, support, resources, and the love of Jesus! Every gift, no matter the size, will help us bring hope and healing to those who need it. Thank you for being a part of making a huge impact in the lives of those we encounter. I pray God's blessings over you and your families!