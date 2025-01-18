Support for Terri and the boys

In a world where strength is measured by the love and care we give to those around us, Terri stands as a beacon of unwavering dedication and resilience. As a single mother, she has been the rock for her family, tirelessly working at Stater Bros to provide for her son, Brandon, and grandson, Diego. Terri's journey has been one of selflessness and sacrifice. After the tragic loss of her daughter Rene, she embraced the role of not just a grandmother, but a mother figure to Diego. Despite the hardships that life has thrown her way, Terri has been a pillar of strength, guiding her family with love and unwavering support. However, life took an unexpected turn when Terri fell ill with influenza A, leading to her hospitalization and reliance on a ventilator since January 12th. Her fighting spirit shines through as she battles against the odds, her heart and lungs weakened but her determination unbroken. As the primary earner for her household, Terri's absence from work has left her family facing a daunting reality. With bills looming and rent due soon, the financial strain adds to the emotional turmoil they are already enduring. While the boys, Brandon and Diego, work hard, their earnings fall short of covering all expenses. In this time of uncertainty and need, we come together to support Terri and her family. Your generosity can make a difference by providing essential assistance for rent, utilities, and food. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help alleviate the financial burden weighing on this resilient family. While we navigate the complexities of securing disability support for Terri, the immediate needs cannot wait. Your kindness and compassion will serve as a lifeline during this challenging period, offering hope and stability to a family in crisis. Together, let's rally around Terri, Brandon, and Diego, showing them that they are not alone in this fight. Your support will not only ease their financial worries but also serve as a reminder of the power of community and kindness in times of adversity. Thank you for being a light of hope in the lives of this courageous family. Your generosity will make a tangible difference in their journey towards healing and recovery.