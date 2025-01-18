Eagle Scout Project Community Clothes Bank

Hi! I’m Calleigh Stewart, a Scout in Troop 3280, Chandler, Arizona. For my Eagle Scout project, I’m helping the Mesa Church of Christ build a clothes bank. This initiative is part of Mesa’s effort to expand their community support beyond food, allowing families in need to "shop" for clothing while they visit the food bank. It’s a way to provide essential support with dignity and care.

I need to raise $1,300 to cover shelving, racks, hangers, storage and other needed supplies. Your donation will make a huge difference! Simply click the "Give Now" button on this page.

Your support will bring this project to life and make a lasting impact. Thank you for being part of my Eagle Scout journey!

Gratefully,

Calleigh Stewart







