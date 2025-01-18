Supporting the Reigle Family





Help David Reigle Get Back on His Feet after a decade of selfless caregiving.





After 12 years of dedicating himself to caring for his father, Thomas Reigle, David is now in need of our support. Thomas, a proud Army veteran and loving family man, passed away on January 11, 2025, surrounded by loved ones at home.





The past several months have been an incredible challenge for David, as he navigated the complexities of medical care and hospice for his father. With Thomas's passing, David is now facing a new reality: rebuilding his own life after years of putting his father's needs first.





Thomas's health struggles began 12 years ago with the onset of peripheral vascular disease, which led to an amputation at the onset and hitting the age of 84 Thomas wouldn't survive a needed second amputation and had to suffer through spreading necrosis of his entire foot. He required around-the-clock care for the remaining several months of his life. David selflessly put his own life on hold, limiting his ability to work and focus on his own well-being.





Now, David is facing a range of challenges, including:

* Not sure of any death benefits from life insurance

* A home in disrepair due to fire damage

* Vehicles in need of repair

* Dirty Boy, Thomas' faithful companion, requires veterinary care for a concerning growth on his leg





As we honor Thomas's memory, we also want to ensure that he receives the recognition he deserves. We're planning a military ceremony at the National Cemetery at Indiantown Gap, where Thomas will be laid to rest with full honors.





Thomas was a proud Army veteran, serving as an air defense technician, working on Nike Hercules Missiles in Korea from 1962-1965. He earned his Marksmanship/Sharpshooter accreditation and received an honorable discharge. He was also a talented athlete, playing varsity football at William Penn HS in 1957 and winning a state championship in fast-pitch softball with the Arc AA team from Hanover/McSherrystown, PA.





The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania will be handling Thomas's remains.





**Let's come together to support David during this difficult time.** Your donation will help him get back on his feet, cover essential expenses, and ensure that Thomas receives the tribute he deserves. Every contribution counts, and we're grateful for your kindness and generosity.







