The Rafael Family

Family and Friends,

With a heavy but hopeful heart, I am creating this GiveSendGo for my daughter Kayla and son-in-law Rafael. At just 27 years old, Rafael received a devastating diagnosis of stomach cancer and became extremely ill, rendering him unable to work. We are uncertain when he will be able to return. After experiencing severe symptoms for a while, including multiple trips to doctors and the ER, medications, and an incorrect diagnosis, Rafael's condition continues to worsen. He has lost 40 pounds, and vomiting and fatigue have become his new normal.



Rafael and Kayla have been married for a little over a year, and they are expecting their first child, a girl, any day now.

Rafael's diagnosis came just a few days before Christmas. As you can imagine, the anguish and sorrow we have been enduring since this news has been heartbreaking for our family. Despite the immense challenges we face, we choose to confront this new struggle with the confidence that God is with us. We believe in a powerful God and have been praying for healing, wisdom, and answers.



We continue to seek solutions to help Rafael in his fight. Recently, after consulting with a holistic doctor in Mexico, there appears to be a glimmer of hope. This doctor suspects that Rafael's issues may be related to his liver rather than cancer. He was given some herbal teas, minerals, and other remedies to try. In the meantime, Rafael is pursuing these holistic treatments, which are costly, while still unable to work.



Rafael's oncologist is recommending chemotherapy, but it is still undecided whether that will be the path they choose. He has also been receiving immune-boosting Vitamin C infusions at the Mohrdar Clinic in Riverside, which are specifically for cancer patients. Although these infusions are expensive, we believe they could significantly impact his healing process.



Our lives, and especially theirs, have changed dramatically. If you are able to assist Rafael and Kayla, in any way—big or small—it would be a tremendous blessing. Above all, we ask for your prayers as we fight for Rafael and their family, holding onto our faith in God's strength. Thank you.



Thank you for your love and support.

