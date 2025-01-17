Renovating a home for the Kelley Family

The Kelley family has been an instrumental part of the ministry and community. We in turn would like to see them blessed with a place to live with adequate space for their family!





They have a business called “Healing the Nations Apothecary” making natural medicine, tinctures and glycerites, for Yah’s people, and they have been a big part of paving the way for Yahs people to not use pharmakia. But they lack the space needed to do what they need to. The father, Patrick, has been working hard making sure there is enough firewood for the feast days and keeping everyone warm in the community! They work very hard and don’t ask for handouts, so we are doing this for them.

There is a trailer house on the fellowship property that would be perfect for them, but some walls and floors were mold infested. We have already paid some brothers to gut all the mold and rotten flooring, now all we need is the funding to restore it back. Your donation wold go towards building materials to get the trailer house back into proper living condition.

The Kelley family has shown themselves to be selfless and patient. This would be a big blessing for them and in turn for the community as a whole.