Supporting the Minturn Family

This fundraiser is for my sister Haley.

Haley started to develop very strange symptoms back in November. After lots of trips to the ER and multiple DRs, she was finally diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a co-infection called Bartonella. It is quickly infecting her nervous system and has now begun affecting her vision. There is hope for healing but it will be a long road. The doctors have told her it will be about a year or so to get her back to being healthy.

First and foremost, we want to ask for prayer. Pray for wisdom for the doctors and ultimately complete healing from these things. We also would like to ask for people to donate if you feel led to do so. Both of these things are attacking her brain and she is very sick. Her husband Ryan will need to be much more present while she is healing, which has already caused many missed work days. Ryan is the sole provider for their family that incudes their 5 children. Ayla, Titus, Elowen, Sawyer, and Elias. To make matters worse, we are learning that insurance doesn't cover most of the treatments for Lyme because of a huge lack of awareness in conventional medicine. Everything made through this fundraiser will help their family with medical bills and help them to continue providing for their kids.



Thank you for your prayers, shares, and donations for this beautiful family!