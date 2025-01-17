Support Grace and her child's future

Goal:
KES 200,000
Raised:
KES 200,000
My name is Grace, a single young mother to a beautiful 1 month old baby Gracious who has recently fallen ill. Watching my innocent daughter suffer is so heartbreaking, and I'm struggling to afford her medical care, baby milk and daily needs since she isn't able to breastfeed. I've done all I can, but I'm at a point where I need help. Your support, no matter how small, will go to her recovery and ensuring she has the care she Please consider donating and sharing my story, I really need help. Your kindness means the world to us.
With gratitude
Grace.
