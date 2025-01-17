Support Grace and her child's future

Grace Mureithi - 200000.00 KES

10 hours ago

I'm Grace, a single mother of a 1 month old baby girl who has recently fallen ill. I have tried my best but it has reached a point where I need help. I can't afford her medical care, baby milk, and daily needs. Everything seems dark nowadays not even medicine but a home to live in, food to eat and clothes to wear. Please, I beg from the bottom of my heart to everyone, no matter how small your donation I will appreciate. Please shine our way out of this and I forever be grateful. Thank you all.