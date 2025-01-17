Funds for Mike & Joyce Surratt

Goal:
USD $2,700
Raised:
USD $130
Campaign funds will be received by Christine LaPlume
Mike Surratt passed away a few days ago & Joyce definitely needs help with the cremation and a few outstanding utility bills. They celebrated their 30 year anniversary this year. She is heartbroken. Hopefully we can all get together and help her out so she doesn't have to worry so much right now.
