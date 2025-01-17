Campaign Image

Funds for Mike & Joyce Surratt

Goal:

 USD $2,700

Raised:

 USD $130

Campaign created by Christine Walden

Campaign funds will be received by Christine LaPlume

Funds for Mike & Joyce Surratt

Mike Surratt passed away a few days ago & Joyce definitely needs help with the cremation and a few outstanding utility bills. They celebrated their 30 year anniversary this year. She is heartbroken. Hopefully we can all get together and help her out so she doesn't have to worry so much right now. 

Recent Donations
Show:
ODOnnell
$ 80.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
6 hours ago

Chris
$ 10.00 USD
6 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo