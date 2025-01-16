Campaign Image

Covering Restitution Costs for January 6

Goal:

 USD $2,700

Raised:

 USD $167

Campaign created by Riley Williams

Campaign funds will be received by Riley Williams

Covering Restitution Costs for January 6

Dont despair no matter what situation you are in - Christ is our joy! I felt like royalty sitting in my 8'8 foot solitary confinement cell because the King of Kings was with me.

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble Psalm 46:1.

My legal fees are $2,700. Asking for assistance. Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
5 minutes ago

B.C.R.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

MAGA Mouse
$ 47.00 USD
3 days ago

Dearest Bestie, Always remember that He who is in you is so much greater than he who is in this world. I love you and am so proud of you too. Keep shining brightly for Jesus Christ; this dark world could use a-lot more true love & pure light! It’s time to Make America GODLY Again!! Eyes on Jesus!!! Much love always, Your bestie ;) Proverbs 17:17 & 27:17 Psalm 27:13-14 & Micah 6:8

