Covering Restitution Costs for January 6

Goal:
USD $2,700
Raised:
USD $167
Campaign funds will be received by Riley Williams
Dont despair no matter what situation you are in - Christ is our joy! I felt like royalty sitting in my 8'8 foot solitary confinement cell because the King of Kings was with me.
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble Psalm 46:1.
My legal fees are $2,700. Asking for assistance. Thank you!
B.C.R.
Dearest Bestie, Always remember that He who is in you is so much greater than he who is in this world. I love you and am so proud of you too. Keep shining brightly for Jesus Christ; this dark world could use a-lot more true love & pure light! It’s time to Make America GODLY Again!! Eyes on Jesus!!! Much love always, Your bestie ;) Proverbs 17:17 & 27:17 Psalm 27:13-14 & Micah 6:8
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.