Seeking Justice Please Donate to Legal Fund

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out with a heavy heart about a situation that has deeply impacted our family. Dorrett Ebanks dedicated her life to her family, friends, church and her community. She is known for her kindness. An excellent cook, she was always preparing meals for the sick, elderly or anyone in need. Dorrett's kitchen fed the community. She was that go to person whenever anyone was facing challenges. If she could not find a solution she would find the necessary resources.

We are reaching out with a heavy heart about a situation that has deeply impacted our family. Dorrett is facing prosecution by the church she has been a part of for 23 years. She is accused of mishandling church funds, and she urgently needs your support to cover legal fees and fight for justice. Over the past 30 years, Dorrett has served as treasurer to two churches, and always had favorable audits.

Navigating this process has been emotionally and financially draining. We are seeking your help to ensure that she can access the representation and resources needed. The legal system can be complex and costly, and every dollar raised will go directly toward legal representation.

Dorrett have always lived as a law-abiding citizen with no previous run-ins with the law. It is heartbreaking to see her face such an unjust challenge. We humbly ask for your help to ensure she has the best chance to clear her name.

Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time. We are also soliciting your prayers.



















