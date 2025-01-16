REQUEST HELP CHILDREN NEEDS

Campaign Image

Monthly Goal:

 KES 431,360

Total Raised:

 KES 602

Raised this month:

 KES 602

Campaign created by Joseph Simiyu

We ar raising money for the needs of 45 children food uniforms shoes blankets clean water electricity .We need $ 1000 for food $ 1100 for clothes $ 500  water $  320 electricity and $ 450 for shoes total $ 3370 please everyone support us the donation will bring hope and joy  Numbers 6:24-26 - The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in,
602.00 KES
47 minutes ago

