Dominick Stelly Funeral Fund

Dominick Stelly, our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend left us way too soon in a tragic accident early Saturday morning, January 11, 2025. Dominick joined the Air Force at Lackland, becoming a radiology technician at Fort Sam Houston and finishing his service at Travis Air Force Base. He was just starting his career in the medical field after his exit from the Military. Dom was a friend to all, lighted up every room, ready with a smile, laugh, joke, kind word or help at all times. What an amazing presence he was to be around, and that we will all miss so much. While we are here in sorrow, we are also here in gratitude—grateful for the moments we shared, the lessons we learned, and the love we received from Dominick. Losing someone young is incredibly difficult. When a life is cut short, it leaves an emptiness that’s hard to describe, and the grief can feel overwhelming. It’s especially painful when someone had so much ahead of them, full of potential, dreams, and possibilities.

As we gather together to remember him, we ask for your prayers and join us in celebrating the time we did have with Dominick. If you can and wish to help with his funeral expenses, it would be a blessing.

Thank you for helping honor Dominick and for being a part of his life and his journey. We are truly grateful.