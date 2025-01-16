Comer Family Adoption

Come alongside us as we share our love and support for Aaron and Steph and their boys.

First and foremost the Comers would love your prayers as they enter into this season. Scripture says, "You do not have, because you do not ask" (James 4:2). So…we’re asking! Thank you for your prayers, we are encouraged to know how many people are praying for their family. Secondly, the Comers are facing some large legal fees as they move forward with the adoption of both their boys. Would you consider stepping into this part of their family journey with us?

Whether you feel led to donate, share this campaign, pray for their family, or send words of encouragement, it would mean the world to them.



We are so thankful for the Lord’s hand in how He’s chosen to grow Aaron & Steph’s family with the blessing of two amazing little boys and are excited as they move forward with permanency as a complete (and legal) family.

“Growing in love for their today; Trusting in God for their tomorrow.”



