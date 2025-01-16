In Honor Of Esther

On the evening of January 4, 2025 our dear Esther Hendrickson went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones who had gone before.

Esther was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Alongside her husband Jerry, she served for a number of years in mission-related work.

Following some previous health issues, Esther battled with cancer for almost two years.

She had fought a good fight and won because she received the best healing...she is now perfectly and completely whole...for all eternity!!

Her compassion and kindness will be missed by all whose life she touched. If you would like to honor Esther with a monetary gift, it would be so very much appreciated and will be applied to help towards funeral expenses.

Thank you to all our family and friends for your love and prayers since the beginning of Esther's journey of healing to the present. Please continue to pray for her husband Jerry…both now and in the days ahead.



