In Honor Of Esther

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $300
On the evening of January 4, 2025 our dear Esther Hendrickson went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones who had gone before.
Esther was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Alongside her husband Jerry, she served for a number of years in mission-related work.
Following some previous health issues, Esther battled with cancer for almost two years.
She had fought a good fight and won because she received the best healing...she is now perfectly and completely whole...for all eternity!!
Her compassion and kindness will be missed by all whose life she touched. If you would like to honor Esther with a monetary gift, it would be so very much appreciated and will be applied to help towards funeral expenses.
Thank you to all our family and friends for your love and prayers since the beginning of Esther's journey of healing to the present. Please continue to pray for her husband Jerry…both now and in the days ahead.
So grateful for the time Debbie was able to spend with Esther in YWAM. We are praying for you Jerry during this time. May the Lord be near. Love Karl and Debbie Mueller
"On behalf of Jerry, and Esther's family thank you..."
Love you Jerry! Esther is celebrating with our Lord!
"Thank you Rich and Maurine..."
Sorry for our loss...
"Thank you..."
