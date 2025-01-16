Justin Hudson aka JugHead fighting Leukemia

My name is Jeremy, and I'm trying to help raise funds for one of my best friends Justin Hudson. He is in the fight of his life with Acute Myloid Leukemia. Justin has a 13 year old son named Brantley. The goal is for us to help him with financial needs while he fights this battle. He has accumulated many medical bills. Justin only has his son, and friends. One of the things we are trying to do for him is to raise money for him to purchase a cheap camper so that he can live on my property, so Myself and my wife can help take care of him. If you can any donate is greatly appreciated, and if you can't that is okay too! Just pray that God heals his body!

ThanK you, and have a blessed day!

God is good!