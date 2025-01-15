Faith in Action Building Communities

As a student at Duke University, I’ve always felt called to live out my faith in a way that makes a tangible difference in the world. This spring, I have the incredible opportunity to join a Catholic mission trip to Mexico with my Catholic center the DCC, where my fellow students and I will be building homes, supporting local communities, and working with children to teach and inspire them.

Our mission is not just about construction, but about fostering hope, sharing God’s love, and building lasting relationships. While we’ll be helping to create homes for families who are underserved and underfunded, we’ll also be spending time with the children in these communities, teaching them, playing with them, and helping them grow in their faith. It's about empowering the next generation, offering them the hope of a brighter future, and showing them that they are loved and valued by God.

Thanks to a generous scholarship from Duke, my registration and housing expenses have been covered, which is a blessing. However, the cost of my flight ticket to Mexico remains an obstacle. The round-trip ticket is $800, and I’m reaching out for support to make this life-changing experience possible.

Your donation would not only help me reach Mexico but also empower me to make a lasting impact in the lives of both the children and the families in need. This trip is about building homes, yes, but also about building hope, teaching the next generation, and sharing the love of Christ with everyone we encounter.

I’m deeply grateful for any contribution you can make toward my journey. Together, we can bring light to these communities and make a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.

Thank you so much for your generosity and support!







