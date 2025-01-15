Help Krishana Polite

On Dec 31, 2024 Krishana her Mom, Ozie Polite went to St. Peter’s Church in Winston-Salem, for a New Year’s Eve celebratory service. The program started at 10 pm and concluded shortly after midnight and along with 100+ people departed the sanctuary into the church parking lot. Upon leaving the church we could hear fire crackers and see the sparks in the far off distance. There were 100+ people moving through the parking area to their vehicles. As Krishna and Ozie proceeded towards their vehicle, Krishana was shot in the left-side of her neck.

God sent His angels right away, including a gentleman who said he had EMT experience and assisted in attempting to stop the bleeding. Police arrived on the scene immediately said that celebrating gunfire had been reported in the area. They said individuals customarily fired shots in the air and suggested that was she was hit by a stray bullet. When EMS arrived they transported Krishana to the local Hospital. where she was treated and discharged 24 hours later with the bullet lodged in her neck. Her prognosis is cautiously optimistic. There’s evidence of nerve damage to left-side extremities. Additional imaging is pending to assess the extent of damage. Her medical plan projection includes unlimited psychological, Occupational & Physical Therapy sessions.

Krishana served the citizens of North Carolina as the Chief of Staff for Lt Gov Mark Robinson. Her job ended at 11:59pm on Dec 31, 2024. Her insurance runs out at the end of this month.

Please pray for Krishana, for a speedy and full recovery, pray for the Drs to have wisdom, for Ozie, for peace of mind and for this fundraiser to raise the amount of money needed.

