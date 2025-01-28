Supporting The Westbrook Family

Hi, my name is Wes, and I want to share a journey that began in November 2024—one my wife and I hope no one else ever has to experience. On November 1st, I was rushed to the hospital for emergency back surgery due to a condition called Cauda Equina. While the surgery went well, and we were hopeful for a smooth recovery, things took a turn just two weeks later.

On November 16th, I began feeling unwell and returned to the hospital, only to face the same diagnosis again. This time, I was hospitalized for two weeks. What followed has been a long, painful, and ongoing journey of recovery—one filled with challenges, setbacks, and mounting medical bills.

Right now, I am unable to work due to my condition, leaving us to rely solely on my wife’s income. She works for the school district on a teacher’s salary and has been my biggest source of strength. In addition to navigating this crisis, we have two children—an 18-year-old and a 10-year-old who are still living at home. Balancing their needs alongside mounting bills has become overwhelming, and we’re now at a point where we can no longer manage it alone.

We’re asking for your support, whether that’s through a donation or simply sharing our story. Every little bit helps—more than you might realize—and brings us closer to financial relief and the chance to focus fully on my recovery and our family’s well-being.

Your kindness means the world to all of us, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for anything you can do to help during this difficult time.