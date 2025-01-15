So We Bought A Church!

My dream to buy a Church and run a ministry for women and families is happening now!! As a 28 yr advisor in financial strategies and insurance, I know how much people need a place to find their centre, but also to get their financial life in order. Now I found a space to do so! I have purchased a small Heritage church founded in 1822 and which opened it's doors in 1867- the year of Confederation! It is a big stretch for us to do right now, since I am in recovery from Hamstring Avulsion surgery. For 7 years I have wanted to find a spiritual space to provide seminars for women and the people and causes they love. I found one within reach and am following the call. If you want to help us achieve this amazing next step we would appreciate it! I am taking my courses in Fillmore Wings and Unity Toronto to follow my spiritual call and join it with my love of helping people to reach their best financial potential, and to feel strong and capable doing so. I hope you will join me in this adventure! Please include your details so I can share our progress with you. Big donors will have a place on our "Friends and Founders Wall of Gratitude" in the little church. It was only when a lovely friend in my study group said she wanted to help that we thought of doing a fundraiser to help make it happen! Thanks for helping me reach this dream.