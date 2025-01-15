Rebuilding for Chris Dueitt family

On 01-09-2024 at approximately 11:30 PM, my brother, Chris Dueitt's, business shop caught on fire and burned completely to the ground! While blessed, by no one being injured, sadly, the entire building and every content of the building was 100% destroyed and lost. Including not only all of his families personal items, Christmas gifts, children's clothes, but nearly 100k in tools, 20 plus years of lumber used as the main supply of the business and so much more! Unfortunately the building nor business had any form of fire insurance at the time. This is the families main source of income and livelihood. Chris has a wife and 3 young children who will be greatly affected by this devastating event for some time to come! We are asking for all help and donations to assist this family in the rebuilding process for a business that provides for this family! Please consider any donation and all prayers are greatly welcomed!