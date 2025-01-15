Fight for Amelia

Hello, I am Diana's cousin, Becca. As many of you know, the Sullivan family has been enduring a heartbreaking 16-month battle with the state over the custody of their three beloved children. Diana has been working relentlessly to meet the requirements of her reunification plan, which is set to be completed by March. If successful, this would mean she can finally reunite with her children at home. However, despite this progress, the state has thrown another obstacle in their path. In December, after the judge ordered reunification in Sept, they arrested and charged Diana. This comes after the court had ruled against terminating her parental rights and approved the reunification plan. It is both shocking and devastating that, after 16 months, the state has now pursued criminal charges against her. In addition, the state continues to ignore or acknowledge Amelia's medical condition despite six experts stating she has metabolic bone disorder.





As a result, both Diana and Corey are facing criminal charges and will be tried separately in the coming months. Diana urgently needs a new criminal defense attorney to represent her, as this legal battle is far from over.





The emotional toll and trauma this family has experienced over the past year and a half is indescribable. Any support, whether financial or through continued prayers, is deeply appreciated. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to them. Thank you for standing with the Sullivans during this incredibly difficult time.

In addition , please take the time to send emails on the Sullivan‘s behalf (already pre written for you) to the governor and other state officials by clicking the link below. https://www.youarethepower.net/sullivan/























