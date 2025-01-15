Nick heltons funeral expenses

As great loss of my father has came upon my family so unexpectedly we are unable to cover all the expenses we have ahead of us in the days to come to give him a final resting place with taking some of the financial weight off while we try to get through this extremely difficult time. myself and my family ask you to help us by giving money to support the expenses left with us. Any amount big or small will be greatly appreciated. Nick Helton was more than a father, grandfather, and brother to all that knew him and it would be an understatement to say any less than we are at a loss for words trying to cope through this.















